"Spider" John Koerner Born 31 August 1938
"Spider" John Koerner
1938-08-31
"Spider" John Koerner Biography (Wikipedia)
"Spider" John Koerner (born August 31, 1938, in Rochester, New York, United States) is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He is best known as a guitarist and vocalist in the blues trio Koerner, Ray & Glover, with Dave Ray and Tony Glover. He has also made albums as a solo performer and with Willie Murphy.
Running, Jumping, Standing Still
Ezekiel
What's The Matter With The Mill
Cuckoo
Delia's Gone
Everybody's going for the money
Leather Winged Bat
Last Lonesome Blues
Good Time Charlie
Phoebe
Good Time Charlie (Live In Session)
Nightbird Eyes
Nightbird
God's Penny
Intro + Cuckoo
Stewball
Danville Girls
Jack of Diamonds
When First Unto This Country
