Ella Jenkins
Born 6 August 1924
Ella Jenkins
1924-08-06
Ella Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Ella Jenkins (born August 6, 1924) is an American folk singer and actress. Dubbed “The First Lady of the Children’s Folk Song” by the Wisconsin State Journal, she has been a leading performer of children's music for over fifty years.
Ella Jenkins Tracks
The Union Team
The Union Team
Tah-Boo
Tah-Boo
Wade In The Water
Wade In The Water
The Wilderness
The Wilderness
Ella Jenkins Links
