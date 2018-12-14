Aly‐Us
Aly‐Us Biography (Wikipedia)
Aly-Us is a house-music band from early 1990s New Jersey. Originally a trio composed of vocalist “Supa” aka Eddie L. Lewis, DJ Kyle “Small” Smith and vocalist William Brian Jennings, the band’s biggest hit was “Follow Me” released on the famous Strictly Rhythm house music label.
Lewis, a native of Elizabeth, New Jersey who grew up in Linden, New Jersey and Rahway, New Jersey, continues to perform as Aly-Us.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aly‐Us Tracks
Follow Me
Aly‐Us
Follow Me
Follow Me
Follow Me (Erik Hagleton Rework)
Aly‐Us
Follow Me (Erik Hagleton Rework)
Follow Me (Erik Hagleton Rework)
Follow Me (Erik Hagleton Rework)
Aly‐Us
Follow Me (Erik Hagleton Rework)
Follow Me (Erik Hagleton Rework)
Follow Me (Rework)
Aly‐Us
Follow Me (Rework)
Follow Me (Rework)
Follow Me (Club Mix)
Aly‐Us
Follow Me (Club Mix)
Follow Me (Club Mix)
Follow Me (Bot Rework)
Aly‐Us
Follow Me (Bot Rework)
Follow Me (Bot Rework)
Follow Me (Original Mix)
Aly‐Us
Follow Me (Original Mix)
Follow Me (Original Mix)
Follow Me (1992)
Aly‐Us
Follow Me (1992)
Follow Me (1992)
