Aly-Us is a house-music band from early 1990s New Jersey. Originally a trio composed of vocalist “Supa” aka Eddie L. Lewis, DJ Kyle “Small” Smith and vocalist William Brian Jennings, the band’s biggest hit was “Follow Me” released on the famous Strictly Rhythm house music label.

Lewis, a native of Elizabeth, New Jersey who grew up in Linden, New Jersey and Rahway, New Jersey, continues to perform as Aly-Us.