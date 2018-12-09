Patrick WilsonAmerican actor/singer. Born 3 July 1973
Patrick Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Joseph Wilson (born July 3, 1973) is an American actor and singer. He spent his early career starring in Broadway musicals, beginning in 1995. He is a two-time Tony Award nominee for his roles in The Full Monty (2000–2001) and Oklahoma! (2002). In 2003, he co-starred in the acclaimed HBO miniseries Angels in America for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie.
Wilson has also appeared in feature films such as The Phantom of the Opera (2004), Hard Candy (2005), Little Children (2006), Watchmen (2009), Insidious (2010), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), and as demonologist Ed Warren in James Wan's supernatural horror films The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016), the latter four earning him a reputation as a "scream king".
On television, he starred in the CBS drama series A Gifted Man (2011–2012), and as Lou Solverson in the second season of FX's anthology series Fargo (2015), for which he received a second Golden Globe Award nomination. He portrayed Orm Marius/Ocean Master in the DC Extended Universe superhero film Aquaman (2018).
Patrick Wilson Tracks
Sort by