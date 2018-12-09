Patrick Joseph Wilson (born July 3, 1973) is an American actor and singer. He spent his early career starring in Broadway musicals, beginning in 1995. He is a two-time Tony Award nominee for his roles in The Full Monty (2000–2001) and Oklahoma! (2002). In 2003, he co-starred in the acclaimed HBO miniseries Angels in America for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie.

Wilson has also appeared in feature films such as The Phantom of the Opera (2004), Hard Candy (2005), Little Children (2006), Watchmen (2009), Insidious (2010), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), and as demonologist Ed Warren in James Wan's supernatural horror films The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016), the latter four earning him a reputation as a "scream king".

On television, he starred in the CBS drama series A Gifted Man (2011–2012), and as Lou Solverson in the second season of FX's anthology series Fargo (2015), for which he received a second Golden Globe Award nomination. He portrayed Orm Marius/Ocean Master in the DC Extended Universe superhero film Aquaman (2018).