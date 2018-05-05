Fuzzy HaskinsBorn 8 June 1941
Fuzzy Haskins
1941-06-08
Fuzzy Haskins Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Eugene "Fuzzy" Haskins (born June 8, 1941) is a former singer with 1950s and 1960s doo-wop group, The Parliaments. He is a founding member of the groundbreaking and influential 1970s funk bands Parliament and Funkadelic, also known as Parliament-Funkadelic. He left Parliament-Funkadelic in 1977 to pursue a solo career. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 1997 with fifteen other members of Parliament-Funkadelic.
Mr. Junk Man
Right Back Where I Started From
Not Yet
Gimme Back (Some Of The Love You Got From Me)
Gettin It Off
I Think I Got My Thang Together
Cookie Jar
