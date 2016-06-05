The Renaissance Singers
The Renaissance Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/273c170f-ca62-4004-82d0-9941f8ce307b
The Renaissance Singers Tracks
Sort by
Pavane, Op 50
The Renaissance Singers
Pavane, Op 50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Pavane, Op 50
Last played on
Daphnis et Chloe - Parts II & III
Ravel, Belfast Philharmonic Society Chorus, The Renaissance Singers, Ulster Orchestra & Yan Pascal Tortelier
Daphnis et Chloe - Parts II & III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Daphnis et Chloe - Parts II & III
Composer
Last played on
This is the record of John
Orlando Gibbons
This is the record of John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
This is the record of John
Last played on
Back to artist