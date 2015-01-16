Ganesh and Kumaresh are noted Indian duo of violin players who are a part of the Carnatic music (South India) fraternity. The brothers are best known as modern contemporary artists who have done lot of service to "Sastriya Sangitam". They are a dynamic duo of violinists, who have carved a niche for themselves in this era of great violinists. The brothers have gone deeper into the realm of the music and brought out a refreshingly original content and style for the instrument.