Ganesh & Kumaresh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2736a4f7-2d84-4263-a699-d6b4544be804
Ganesh & Kumaresh Biography (Wikipedia)
Ganesh and Kumaresh are noted Indian duo of violin players who are a part of the Carnatic music (South India) fraternity. The brothers are best known as modern contemporary artists who have done lot of service to "Sastriya Sangitam". They are a dynamic duo of violinists, who have carved a niche for themselves in this era of great violinists. The brothers have gone deeper into the realm of the music and brought out a refreshingly original content and style for the instrument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ganesh & Kumaresh Tracks
Sort by
Live at Celtic Connections
Ganesh & Kumaresh
Live at Celtic Connections
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live at Celtic Connections
Last played on
Nasika bhushini
Ganesh & Kumaresh
Nasika bhushini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nasika bhushini
Last played on
Gambhira (Raga - Gambhira Nattai, Tala - Adi)
Ganesh & Kumaresh
Gambhira (Raga - Gambhira Nattai, Tala - Adi)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sasamadindaladu (Raga Gambeeravani)
Ganesh & Kumaresh
Sasamadindaladu (Raga Gambeeravani)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sasamadindaladu (Raga Gambeeravani)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz/acts/a5nj3d
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-16T14:27:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02h41ct.jpg
16
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
Ganesh & Kumaresh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist