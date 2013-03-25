Spencer DavisBorn 17 July 1939
Spencer Davis
Spencer Davis (born Spencer David Nelson Davies, 17 July 1939) is a Welsh musician and multi-instrumentalist, and the founder of the 1960s beat band The Spencer Davis Group.
Keep On Running
I'm A Man
Gimme Some Lovin'
