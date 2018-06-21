Dickey LeeBorn 21 September 1936
Dickey Lee
1936-09-21
Dickey Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Royden Dickey Lipscomb (born September 21, 1936), known professionally as Dickey Lee (sometimes misspelled Dickie Lee or Dicky Lee), is an American pop/country singer and songwriter, best known for the 1960s teenage tragedy songs "Patches" and "Laurie (Strange Things Happen)."
Dickey Lee Tracks
Never Ending Song Of Love
Never Ending Song Of Love
Give A Little Whistle
Give A Little Whistle
I Saw Linda Yesterday
I Saw Linda Yesterday
Laurie (Strange Things Happen)
Laurie (Strange Things Happen)
Patches
Patches
The Girl From Peyton Place
The Girl From Peyton Place
