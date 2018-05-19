Reggie LucasBorn 25 February 1953. Died 19 May 2018
Reginald Grant Lucas (February 25, 1953 – May 19, 2018), known as Reggie Lucas, was an American musician, songwriter and record producer. Lucas is best known for having produced the majority of Madonna's 1983 self-titled debut album, his production work with percussionist Mtume, and for playing with the Miles Davis electric band of the first half of the 1970s.
