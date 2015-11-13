Worakls (born 28 September 1988) is a French DJ and electronic musician.

He comes from a musical family, he started learning the piano at age 3. After studying in a conservatory, he dedicated his time for electronic music and composition. He has found success with his remixes and engaged on a world tour and appearances in techno music festivals in preparation for a studio album. His track "Porto" charted in SNEP French Singles Chart. In November 2014, he founded the label Hungry Music with his friends N'to and Joachim Pastor.

A 2015 review in the Billboard magazine referred to Worakls as a "rising French DJ" and described his tracks as "serious techno with a light touch", "full of focused, nervous energy."