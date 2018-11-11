AutographUSA 80s rock band. Formed 1983
Autograph
1983
Autograph Biography (Wikipedia)
Autograph is an American rock band from Pasadena, California. They released several albums throughout the 1980s and are best known for their hit single, 1984's "Turn Up the Radio."
Turn Up The Radio
