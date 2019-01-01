Soho was an English pop trio, consisting of the sisters Jacqueline (Jacqui) Cuff and Pauline Cuff, with Timothy London. Other members of the group over the years have been Dukie D (original programmer and electro-visionary), Liam Gillick (now a well-known artist – Gillick added live bites from vinyl at early gigs), Eds Chesters (now of The Bluetones), Leigh Gorman (ex Bow Wow Wow) and Barry Smith (of Add N To X). Also for a while, Bob and Henry Morris, who previously played with the trio when they were known as Groovalax.