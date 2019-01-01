SohoUK pop trio known for "Hippychick"
Soho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02y4nzx.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2729b825-2cf2-4cde-894a-a9928ab708f0
Soho Biography (Wikipedia)
Soho was an English pop trio, consisting of the sisters Jacqueline (Jacqui) Cuff and Pauline Cuff, with Timothy London. Other members of the group over the years have been Dukie D (original programmer and electro-visionary), Liam Gillick (now a well-known artist – Gillick added live bites from vinyl at early gigs), Eds Chesters (now of The Bluetones), Leigh Gorman (ex Bow Wow Wow) and Barry Smith (of Add N To X). Also for a while, Bob and Henry Morris, who previously played with the trio when they were known as Groovalax.
Soho Tracks
Hippychick
Soho
Hippychick
Hippychick
Sweet Thing (Radio Session, 8 Nov 1987)
Soho
Sweet Thing (Radio Session, 8 Nov 1987)
Piece Of You (Radio Session, 8 Nov 1987)
Soho
Piece Of You (Radio Session, 8 Nov 1987)
I'm A Receiver (Radio Session, 8 Nov 1987)
Soho
I'm A Receiver (Radio Session, 8 Nov 1987)
Hippychick (album version)
Soho
Hippychick (album version)
Hippychick (album version)
