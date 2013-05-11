XXL was a Macedonian girl pop group from Skopje who represented the Republic of Macedonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2000 with the song "100% Te Ljubam" in Stockholm, Sweden. Versions of the song were recorded in both Macedonian and English. Author John Kennedy O'Connor suggests in his The Eurovision Song Contest - The Official History that the appearance and choreography had been emphasised to the exclusion of the vocals, which contributed to the low score.

The group members were: Marija Nikolova, Ivona Džamtovska, Rosica Nikolovska and Verica Karanfilovska.