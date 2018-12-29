Gavin GreenawayBorn 15 June 1964
Gavin Greenaway
1964-06-15
Gavin Greenaway Biography (Wikipedia)
Gavin Greenaway (born 15 June 1964 in England) is a music composer and conductor. He is the son of Roger Greenaway.
Gavin Greenaway (born 15 June 1964 in England) is a music composer and conductor. He is the son of Roger Greenaway.
Gavin Greenaway Tracks
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) - It's so overt it's covert
Hans Zimmer
Sherlock Holmes (2009) - Discombobulate
Hans Zimmer
The Sun Rose
Gavin Greenaway
If Only
Andrea Bocelli
We Will Meet Once Again
Andrea Bocelli
Dunkirk (2017) - Regimental Brothers
Hans Zimmer
Gladiator (2000) - The Might of Rome
Hans Zimmer
The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (2005): Wallace & Gromit
Julian Nott
Chicken Run (2000): Opening Titles
John Powell
Interstellar (2015): A Place Among The Stars
Hans Zimmer
Interstellar (2014): Where we're going
Hans Zimmer
A Cure For Wellness (2017) - Magnificent, isn't it?
Benjamin Wallfisch
Clash of the Titans (2010) - Medusa
Ramin Djawadi
Now We Are Free
Hans Zimmer
Leaves are Dancing
Gavin Greenaway
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) - Hungry For Lunch
Hans Zimmer
9 (2009) - Finding Answers
Danny Elfman
The Dark Knight (2008): Why So Serious/I'm not a Hero
Hans Zimmer
Vide cor meum (Hannibal)
Hans Zimmer
Terminator - Genisys
Lorne Balfe
The Might of Rome
Elizabeth Finch
THE DARK KNIGHT RISES (2012): Imagine the Fire
Hans Zimmer
Batman Begins (2005) - Molossus
Hans Zimmer
MADAGASCAR: ESCAPE 2 AFRICA (2008): Once Upon A Time In Africa
Hans Zimmer
THE TIME MACHINE (2002): Professor Alexander Hartdegen
Klaus Badelt
Adagio for Tron
Daft Punk
MEGAMIND (2010): Giant Blue Head
Hans Zimmer
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON II (2014): Flying With Mother
John Powell
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON (2010): This Is Berk
John Powell
ANTZ (1998): The Antz go Marching to War
Harry Gregson‐Williams
SHREK (2001): Transformation/The End
Harry Gregson‐Williams
Hannibal : Vide Cor Meum
Studio Orchestra, Hans Zimmer, Patrick Cassidy & Gavin Greenaway
Hannibal : Vide Cor Meum
Perseus
Studio Orchestra, Ramin Djawadi & Gavin Greenaway
Perseus
Journey to the Line (feat. Unknown, Gavin Greenaway & The Hollywood Studio Orchestra)
Hans Zimmer
Journey to the Line (feat. Unknown, Gavin Greenaway & The Hollywood Studio Orchestra)
John Powell: This is Berk
Studio Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway & John Powell
John Powell: This is Berk
GLADIATOR - THE BATTLE
HANS ZIMMER/LISA GERRARD, Gavin Greenaway & The Lyndhurst Orchestra
GLADIATOR - THE BATTLE
Celluloid Hero
Gavin Greenaway
Celluloid Hero
Mission Objective
Gavin Greenaway
Mission Objective
