Eugen KelderBorn 28 October 1925. Died 24 April 1979
Eugen Kelder
1925-10-28
Ne plats, ditja [Do not weep child] - from the opera Deemon [The Demon], Act 2
Anton Rubinstein
[I am the one to whom you listened in the silence of midnight] - from the opera Deemon [The Demon], Act 3 Sc.6]
Anton Rubinstein
Concerto for four keyboards (BWV.1065) in A minor
Johann Sebastian Bach
