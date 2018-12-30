Derek Ryan
Derek Ryan Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Ryan (born 24 August 1983) is an Irish singer. He was born in Garryhill, County Carlow, Ireland, is a Country and Irish singer, and previously a pop singer as part of Irish boy band D-Side (2001–2006). He has also established his own production house and label, Ryan Records
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Derek Ryan Tracks
Where You Are
Derek Ryan
Where You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where You Are
Last played on
Down on Your Uppers
Derek Ryan
Down on Your Uppers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down on Your Uppers
Last played on
Off The Beaten Track
Derek Ryan
Off The Beaten Track
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Off The Beaten Track
Last played on
Hayley Jo
Derek Ryan
Hayley Jo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hayley Jo
Last played on
Small Town Summer
Derek Ryan
Small Town Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Town Summer
Last played on
Ya Can't Stay Here
Derek Ryan
Ya Can't Stay Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ya Can't Stay Here
Last played on
Honey Honey (with Lisa McHugh)
Derek Ryan
Honey Honey (with Lisa McHugh)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honey Honey (with Lisa McHugh)
Last played on
Honey Honey
Derek Ryan
Honey Honey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honey Honey
Last played on
The Ferryman
Derek Ryan
The Ferryman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ferryman
Last played on
Wake Me up
Derek Ryan
Wake Me up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wake Me up
Last played on
From Galway To Graceland
Derek Ryan
From Galway To Graceland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Galway To Graceland
Last played on
Pretty Little Lonely Eyes
Derek Ryan
Pretty Little Lonely Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Little Lonely Eyes
Last played on
Friends With Tractors
Derek Ryan
Friends With Tractors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friends With Tractors
Last played on
Old + Grey
Derek Ryan
Old + Grey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old + Grey
Last played on
Silver Wings
Derek Ryan
Silver Wings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Wings
Last played on
100 Numbers
Derek Ryan
100 Numbers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
100 Numbers
Performer
Last played on
Country Soul
Derek Ryan
Country Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Soul
Last played on
Turn Me Loose
Derek Ryan
Turn Me Loose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Me Loose
Last played on
Cecilia
Derek Ryan
Cecilia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cecilia
Last played on
I Fought The law
Derek Ryan
I Fought The law
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Fought The law
Last played on
Christmas All Over Again
Derek Ryan
Christmas All Over Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas All Over Again
Last played on
Better Times a Comin
Derek Ryan
Better Times a Comin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Times a Comin
Last played on
Love Me Tonight
Derek Ryan
Love Me Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me Tonight
Performer
Last played on
Someday You'll Love Me
Derek Ryan
Someday You'll Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someday You'll Love Me
Last played on
Raggle Taggle Gypsy
Derek Ryan
Raggle Taggle Gypsy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raggle Taggle Gypsy
Last played on
It's Christmas Time Again
Derek Ryan
It's Christmas Time Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Christmas Time Again
Last played on
One Good Night
Derek Ryan
One Good Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Good Night
Last played on
Patsy Fegan
Derek Ryan
Patsy Fegan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Patsy Fegan
Last played on
I Got My Baby Back
Derek Ryan
I Got My Baby Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got My Baby Back
Last played on
Shut Up And Dance
Derek Ryan
Shut Up And Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shut Up And Dance
Last played on
Shut Up And Dance With Me
Derek Ryan
Shut Up And Dance With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shut Up And Dance With Me
Last played on
Bendigo
Derek Ryan
Bendigo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bendigo
Last played on
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Derek Ryan
Mid Antrim Museum & Arts Centre at the Braid, Ballymena, UK
24
Jan
2019
Derek Ryan
Island Arts Centre, Belfast, UK
25
Jan
2019
Derek Ryan
Portico, Portaferry, Belfast, UK
26
Jan
2019
Derek Ryan
Millennium Forum, Derry, UK
31
Jan
2019
Derek Ryan
Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen, UK
