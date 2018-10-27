NnekaBorn 24 December 1980
Nneka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br0vn.jpg
1980-12-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/271973a1-7177-4bcf-9a01-ac75d3691035
Nneka Biography (Wikipedia)
Nneka Egbuna (born 24 December 1980) is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress. She sings in English, Igbo and Nigerian Pidgin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nneka Tracks
Sort by
Heartbeat (Chase & Status Remix)
Nneka
Heartbeat (Chase & Status Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
La Dame et Ses Valises (feat. Nneka)
Les Amazones d'Afrique
La Dame et Ses Valises (feat. Nneka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
La Dame et Ses Valises (feat. Nneka)
Last played on
I Play The Kora (feat. Kandia Kouyaté, Mamani Keïta, Mariam Doumbia, Nneka & Rokia Koné)
Les Amazones d'Afrique
I Play The Kora (feat. Kandia Kouyaté, Mamani Keïta, Mariam Doumbia, Nneka & Rokia Koné)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkd8.jpglink
I Play The Kora (feat. Kandia Kouyaté, Mamani Keïta, Mariam Doumbia, Nneka & Rokia Koné)
Last played on
Shining Star (Joe Goddard Remix)
Nneka
Shining Star (Joe Goddard Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv4tk.jpglink
Shining Star (Joe Goddard Remix)
Last played on
Africans
Nneka
Africans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
Africans
Last played on
In Me
Nneka
In Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
In Me
Last played on
Heartbeat
Nneka
Heartbeat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btjd1.jpglink
Heartbeat
Last played on
The Uncomfortable Truth
Nneka
The Uncomfortable Truth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
The Uncomfortable Truth
Last played on
Shining Star
Nneka
Shining Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv8m1.jpglink
Shining Star
Last played on
Heartbeat (Chase & Status Mix) (Live at Glastonbury 2010)
Nneka
Heartbeat (Chase & Status Mix) (Live at Glastonbury 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
Sleep feat. Ms Dynamite
Nneka
Sleep feat. Ms Dynamite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
Sleep feat. Ms Dynamite
Last played on
Guilt (Live In Session)
Nneka
Guilt (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
Guilt (Live In Session)
Last played on
My Love, My Love
Nneka
My Love, My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
My Love, My Love
Last played on
Book Of Job
Nneka
Book Of Job
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
Book Of Job
Last played on
God Knows Why
Nneka
God Knows Why
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0vn.jpglink
God Knows Why
Last played on
Shining Star (Joe Goddard Mix)
Nneka
Shining Star (Joe Goddard Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwfzg.jpglink
Shining Star (Joe Goddard Mix)
Last played on
Nneka Links
Back to artist