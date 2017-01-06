Indians in MoscowFormed 1981
Indians in Moscow
1981
Indians in Moscow Biography (Wikipedia)
Indians in Moscow are a synthpop band formed in Hull in 1981 who later moved into Techno and house territory.
Naughty Miranda
Naughty Miranda
Naughty Miranda
