Everton BlenderBorn 20 February 1956
Everton Blender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/270d92a7-5bce-49ee-b54b-5b895cfd73be
Everton Blender Biography (Wikipedia)
Everton Blender (born 21 November 1954) Everton Dennis Williams, in Clarendon, Jamaica) is an award-winning reggae singer and producer, known for his smooth, crooning, tenor vocals, up-tempo arrangements, and spiritually uplifting themes, successfully bridging the gap between roots reggae and dancehall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Everton Blender Tracks
Sort by
Sing For Jah
Everton Blender
Sing For Jah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing For Jah
Last played on
Rum Come Want To Play Like
Everton Blender
Rum Come Want To Play Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rum Come Want To Play Like
Last played on
Stand Your Ground
Everton Blender
Stand Your Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand Your Ground
Last played on
Where Is The Love
Everton Blender
Where Is The Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Is The Love
Last played on
Ghetto People Song
Everton Blender
Ghetto People Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghetto People Song
Last played on
Lift Up Your Head
Everton Blender
Lift Up Your Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lift Up Your Head
Last played on
Coming Harder
Everton Blender
Coming Harder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coming Harder
Last played on
Defender Of The Faith
Everton Blender
Defender Of The Faith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Defender Of The Faith
Last played on
Everton Blender Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist