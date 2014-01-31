Cid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/270c426c-2520-422e-95a1-afaa715e249f
Cid Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Cid, better known by his stage name Cid (stylized: CID), is a Grammy award-winning American DJ and producer based in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cid Tracks
Sort by
Got Me Thinkin' (feat. Cid)
Don Diablo
Got Me Thinkin' (feat. Cid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td9p0.jpglink
Got Me Thinkin' (feat. Cid)
Last played on
Back to artist