PeachesMerrill Nisker, Canada-born electronic artist. Born 11 November 1966
Merrill Beth Nisker (born 11 November 1966), better known by her stage name Peaches, is a Canadian electronic musician and performance artist.
Born in Ontario to a Jewish family, Peaches began her musical career in the 1990s as part of a folk trio, Mermaid Cafe. In 1995, she established a rock band, the Shit. That year she also released her first solo album, Fancypants Hoodlum. Moving to Berlin, Germany, it was here that she was signed to the Kitty-Yo label and released her second album, The Teaches of Peaches (2000). Touring as the opening act for bands like Marilyn Manson and Queens of the Stone Age, she subsequently released her third album, Fatherfucker (2003).
Her songs have been featured in movies such as Mean Girls, Waiting..., Jackass Number Two, My Little Eye, Drive Angry, and Lost in Translation. Her music has also been featured on television shows such as Lost Girl, The L Word, Ugly Betty, South Park, 30 Rock, True Blood, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Letterkenny and has been used for the promotion of Dirt. Peaches performed guest vocals on Pink's album Try This, on the song "Oh My God"; on the Chicks on Speed album 99 Cents, on the song "We Don't Play Guitars"; on Christina Aguilera's 2010 album Bionic, on the song "My Girls" (which was produced and co-written with Le Tigre), and recently on Major Lazer's 2013 album Free the Universe on the song "Scare Me" featuring Timberlee.
- Peaches: Key of Life Interview with Mary Annehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03clmt4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03clmt4.jpg2015-12-20T08:20:00.000ZControversial, complex and coruscating Canadian recording artist Peaches joins Mary Anne to reflect on the experiences that have shaped her output over the past twenty five years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03clmtg
- Peaches in conversation with Tom Robinsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030s3r4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030s3r4.jpg2015-08-26T11:24:00.000ZCanadian electronic musician and performance artist Peaches speaks to 6 Music's Tom Robinson about her career to date.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p030rxt3
- Peaches: What Is Gender?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0189r0p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0189r0p.jpg2013-04-28T07:55:00.000ZRadical electroclash artist Peaches delivers a short talk on gender.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0188xtf
