Isan (sometimes written isan or ISAN) are an English electronic music duo. The name was initially explained as Integrated Services Analogue Network - a play on ISDN, reflecting their preference for analogue synthesisers.

Robin Saville and Antony Ryan met in Leicester in 1996, and have released several singles and albums since then, mainly for Morr Music. Saville now lives in Leiston and Ryan, who is also part of Seavault, in Fredericia, Denmark - since the band's inception, the two musicians have lived in different parts of Europe, working separately and collaborating using the internet.