Isan
1996
Isan Biography
Isan (sometimes written isan or ISAN) are an English electronic music duo. The name was initially explained as Integrated Services Analogue Network - a play on ISDN, reflecting their preference for analogue synthesisers.
Robin Saville and Antony Ryan met in Leicester in 1996, and have released several singles and albums since then, mainly for Morr Music. Saville now lives in Leiston and Ryan, who is also part of Seavault, in Fredericia, Denmark - since the band's inception, the two musicians have lived in different parts of Europe, working separately and collaborating using the internet.
Isan Tracks
Little Boy Sitting Up In Bed Looking At The Moon (Peel Session 1999)
Paintchart (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1999)
Timbremaid (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1999)
Trois Gymnopedies (Edit)
risefallsleep
Saysoft (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1999)
Little Boy Sitting Up In Bed Looking At The Moon (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1999)
Kittenplan A
Ship
Recently In The Sahara
What this Button Did
SAT 73
Device
Yttrium
Kirkeskov
Betty's Lament
Channel Ten
Dapperling
Merman Sound
Isan Links
