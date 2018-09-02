Duane Dudley Chase (born December 12, 1950) is an American software engineer and former actor best remembered as Kurt von Trapp in The Sound of Music (1965). He played Danny Matthews in The Big Valley for one episode.

In the summer of 1969, Chase joined the United States Forest Service in Santa Barbara, California after graduating from Rolling Hills High School of Rolling Hills, California. Chase then enrolled at the University of California, Santa Barbara and graduated in 1976 with a B.S. in geology. After working at a Chevron refinery in Denver for a year, he then enrolled at the University of Alabama and earned a master's degree in geology.

Today, he lives in Seattle and designs computer software for geologists and geophysicists. He is married to Petra Maria who was born in Hamburg, Germany, and is a Registered Nurse (RN).