Harry SukmanBorn 2 December 1912. Died 2 December 1984
Harry Sukman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1912-12-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/270778d5-d8a2-479a-a669-f73dc8113eb2
Harry Sukman Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Sukman (December 2, 1912 – December 2, 1984) was an American film and television composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harry Sukman Tracks
Sort by
Ballet For A Dolphin
Harry Sukman
Ballet For A Dolphin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballet For A Dolphin
Last played on
Harry Sukman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist