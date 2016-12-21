Sena JurinacBorn 24 October 1921. Died 22 November 2011
Sena Jurinac
1921-10-24
Sena Jurinac Biography (Wikipedia)
Srebrenka "Sena" Jurinac (24 October 1921 – 22 November 2011) was a Bosnia-born Croatian-Austrian operatic soprano.
Sena Jurinac Tracks
Fidelio Act 2 (Op.72)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cosi fan tutte; 'Dove son? Son partiti ... Soave sia il vento'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Carlos - Tu che la venita / E dessa... / Si, per sempre
Giuseppe Verdi
Frauenliebe und Leben, Op. 42 (feat. Franz Holetschek)
Sena Jurinac
Porgi Amor (Le Nozze di Figaro) (feat. Glyndebourne Festival Orchestra, Sena Jurinac & Vittorio Gui)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Zeffiretti lusinghieri (from Idomeneo) (feat. Glyndebourne Festival Orchestra, Sena Jurinac & Fritz Busch)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Past BBC Events
Proms 1961: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
11
Sep
1961
Proms 1954: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
4
Aug
1954
