Hugo FriedhoferBorn 3 May 1901. Died 17 May 1981
Hugo Friedhofer Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Wilhelm Friedhofer (May 3, 1901 – May 17, 1981) was an American composer and cellist best known for his motion picture scores.
Boy on a Dolphin (1957) - Main Title; Mondraki Bay; Nocturne of the Sea
Boy on a Dolphin (1957) - Main Title; Mondraki Bay; Nocturne of the Sea
Boy on a Dolphin (1957) - Main Title; Mondraki Bay; Nocturne of the Sea
Broken Arrow (1950) - Main Title
Broken Arrow (1950) - Main Title
Broken Arrow (1950) - Main Title
Orchestra
The Best Years Of Our Lives (1946) - Titles and The Homecoming
The Best Years Of Our Lives (1946) - Titles and The Homecoming
The Best Years Of Our Lives (1946) - Titles and The Homecoming
Conductor
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Our Love Affair (End Titles)
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Our Love Affair (End Titles)
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Our Love Affair (End Titles)
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Ballet
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Ballet
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Ballet
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Proposal
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Proposal
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Proposal
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
