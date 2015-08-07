George MartinBorn 3 January 1925. Died 8 March 2016
George Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir George Henry Martin, CBE (3 January 1926 – 8 March 2016) was an English record producer, arranger, composer, conductor, audio engineer, and musician. He was referred to as the "Fifth Beatle", even by Paul McCartney, in reference to his extensive involvement on each of the Beatles' original albums. Martin produced 30 number-one hit singles in the United Kingdom and 23 number-one hits in the United States.
Martin produced comedy and novelty records in the early 1950s, working with Peter Sellers, Spike Milligan, and Bernard Cribbins, among others. His career spanned more than six decades of work in music, film, television and live performance. He held a number of senior executive roles at media companies and contributed to a wide range of charitable causes, including his work for The Prince's Trust and the Caribbean island of Montserrat. In recognition of his services to the music industry and popular culture, he was made a Knight Bachelor in 1996.
- Giles Martin: ''Ringo and Paul are still my boss''https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05374hf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05374hf.jpg2017-05-17T18:30:00.000ZGiles talks about working on the 'remix' of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0537399
Giles Martin: ''Ringo and Paul are still my boss''
- Giles Martin explains why Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band 'needed remixing'!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0537381.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0537381.jpg2017-05-17T18:21:00.000ZGiles Martin, son of Beatles' Producer Sir George , on the 50th anniversary of the albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053723q
Giles Martin explains why Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band 'needed remixing'!
- How Paul McCartney almost didn't sing Bond theme Live and Let Diehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m1nj4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m1nj4.jpg2016-03-09T17:01:00.000ZGeorge Martin reveals he "could see that egos were getting in the way" when he spoke to Bond film producer Harry Saltzman.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m1rbh
How Paul McCartney almost didn't sing Bond theme Live and Let Die
- George Martin on his first number one record with the Beatleshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m1ng7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m1ng7.jpg2016-03-09T16:51:00.000ZHow George Martin recorded and mixed the Beatles' first album in 13 hours.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m1rbf
George Martin on his first number one record with the Beatles
