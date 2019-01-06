EMF are a British alternative rock band from Cinderford, Gloucestershire, who came to prominence at the beginning of the 1990s. During their initial eight-year run from 1989 to 1997, EMF released three studio albums and had gone on hiatus and reformed twice. Their first single, "Unbelievable", reached #3 on the UK Singles Chart, and was a #1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their debut album, Schubert Dip, went to #3 on the UK Albums Chart.