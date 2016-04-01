Glennis GraceBorn 19 June 1978
Glenda Hulita Elisabeth Batta (born 19 June 1978), better known by her stage name Glennis Grace, is a Dutch singer from Amsterdam. In 2005 Grace represented the Netherlands in the 50th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest and in 2018 she appeared on the 13th season of America's Got Talent and made it to the finals.
I Can't Stand the Rain
