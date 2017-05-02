Giovanni PriuliBorn 1575. Died 1629
Giovanni Priuli
1575
Giovanni Priuli Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Priuli (or Prioli, ca. 1575–1626) was an Italian composer and organist of the late Renaissance and early Baroque periods. A late member of the Venetian School, and a contemporary of Claudio Monteverdi, he was a prominent musician in Venice in the first decade of the 17th century, departing after the death of his associate Giovanni Gabrieli and ending his career at the Habsburg court in Austria. His music straddled the dividing-line between Renaissance and Baroque idioms.
Giovanni Priuli Tracks
Canzona prima à 12
Giovanni Priuli
Canzona prima à 12
Canzona prima à 12
Cor mio, deh non languire
Giovanni Priuli
Cor mio, deh non languire
Cor mio, deh non languire
Giovanni Priuli Links
