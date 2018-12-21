Sioned Williams
Sioned Williams
Sioned Williams Tracks
A Ceremony of Carols (Deo Gracias)
Benjamin Britten
Danse sacrée et danse profane
Claude Debussy
Der Schwanendreher
Paul Hindemith
Bugeilio'r Gwenith Gwyn
Sioned Williams
Cân
Sioned Williams
A Ceremony of Carols (In Freezing Winter)
Benjamin Britten
The fog is lifting (The Mother, Op 41)
Carl Nielsen
A Ceremony of Carols (Spring Carol)
Benjamin Britten
A Ceremony of Carols
Benjamin Britten
Dylan (The Beginning)
Michael Stimpson, Sioned Williams & Roderick Williams
britten
Sioned Williams
Harp Concerto
Joseph Jongen
Past BBC Events
Festival Appearances 2014-15: Gregynog Festival
Aberystwyth Arts Centre
2014-06-27T14:04:38
27
Jun
2014
Festival Appearances 2014-15: Gregynog Festival
19:00
Aberystwyth Arts Centre
Proms 2007: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-05T14:04:38
5
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-21T14:04:38
21
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
