Charles Peter Wuorinen (, born June 9, 1938) is a Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer of contemporary classical music based in New York City.
His catalog of more than 270 compositions includes works for orchestra, opera, and chamber music, as well as solo instrumental and vocal works. Salman Rushdie and Annie Proulx have collaborated with him. Wuorinen's work has been described as serialist, but he has come to disparage that term as meaningless.
Megalith
Charles Wuorinen
Megalith
Megalith
Last played on
Hexadactyl
Charles Wuorinen
Hexadactyl
Hexadactyl
Performer
Last played on
Time's Encomium, Part 1
Charles Wuorinen
Time's Encomium, Part 1
Time's Encomium, Part 1
Last played on
