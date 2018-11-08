Congo NattyBorn 27 August 1965
Congo Natty Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Alec Anthony West (born 27 August 1964 in Islington, London), better known as Rebel MC, is an English jungle producer and toaster. He has also used the aliases Conquering Lion, Congo Natty, Blackstar, Tribe Of Issachar, Lion of Judah, X Project and Ras Project. "Conquering Lion" is an abbreviation for "The Conquering Lion of the Tribe of Judah", one of emperor Haile Selassie's many titles.
Congo Natty Tracks
Power (feat. Sweetie Irie & Congo Natty)
Benny Page
Last played on
Junglist (S.P.Y Remix)
Congo Natty
Last played on
Push Up U Lightah
Congo Natty
Last played on
Junglist (S.P.Y Remix)
Congo Natty
Last played on
Get Ready
Congo Natty
Last played on
UK Allstars
Congo Natty
Last played on
Junglist (S.P.Y Remix)
Congo Natty
Last played on
Junglist Man
Congo Natty
Last played on
Notorious (feat. Congo Natty)
Nanci and Phoebe
Performer
Last played on
Revolution
Congo Natty
Last played on
Original Ses (Police in Helicopter) (feat. Congo Natty)
Top Cat
Last played on
Junglist (feat. Peter Bouncer)
Congo Natty
Last played on
BDL Anthem (Congo Natty Remix)
Big Narstie
Last played on
Nu Beginningz (Jinx in Dub Steppa Remix)
Congo Natty
Jungle Souljah
Congo Natty
Last played on
Revolution In Dub
Congo Natty
Last played on
Junglist
Congo Natty
Last played on
UK Allstars
Benny Page
Last played on
Jungle Alliance (Remix)
Congo Natty
Last played on
