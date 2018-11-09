Nicholas Angelich (born 1970) is an American pianist.

Born in the United States, he began to study the piano with his mother at the age of five. He gave his first concert at the age of seven, with a chamber orchestra in the United States, when he performed Mozart's piano concerto in C major, K.467. At the age of thirteen he entered the Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique in Paris, where his teachers included Aldo Ciccolini, Yvonne Loriod, Michel Beroff, and Marie-Françoise Bucquet. In 1989 he won second prize in the Casadesus International Piano Competition in Cleveland, Ohio, and in 1994 he won the first prize of the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition. In 2002 he received the Young Talent Award and the International Klavierfestival Ruhr. He has performed with major French orchestras under the conductors Myung-Whun Chung and David Robertson. He made his debut with the New York Philharmonic under Kurt Masur in May 2003. In 2004 he toured Japan with Kurt Masur and the Orchestre National de France. His recording of Brahms trios with Renaud Capuçon and Gautier Capuçon for Erato Records received a Schallplatten Prize.