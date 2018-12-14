Deantoni Parks (born November 2, 1977) is an American new wave/avant-garde/experimental drummer, songwriter, actor and record producer. He is the founder, producer and drummer of the New York band KUDU, and one half of the writing duo We Are Dark Angels with composer, producer and keyboardist Nicci Kasper, also a member of KUDU. He was a member of progressive rock band the Mars Volta, and is currently a member (together with Kasper) of the alternative rock band Bosnian Rainbows.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, he is a vested partner in a developing audio/visual communications agency. In between writing and performances he has been participating as part-time faculty at Stanford Jazz Workshop, Berklee College of Music and NYC’s Drummers Collective.