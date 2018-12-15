Rudolf KempeBorn 14 June 1910. Died 12 May 1976
Rudolf Kempe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05yx1wv.jpg
1910-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26ec09ce-7eae-42ab-839f-998522ab6889
Rudolf Kempe Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudolf Kempe (born 14 June 1910 in Dresden, died 12 May 1976 in Zürich) was a German conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rudolf Kempe Tracks
Sort by
March; Scherzo (The Love for Three Oranges, Op 33b)
Sergei Prokofiev
March; Scherzo (The Love for Three Oranges, Op 33b)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
March; Scherzo (The Love for Three Oranges, Op 33b)
Last played on
Don Quixote
Richard Strauss
Don Quixote
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Don Quixote
Last played on
L'Amico Fritz: Intermezzo from Act III
Pietro Mascagni
L'Amico Fritz: Intermezzo from Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5c6.jpglink
L'Amico Fritz: Intermezzo from Act III
Last played on
Polka (The Bartered Bride)
Bedrich Smetana
Polka (The Bartered Bride)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
Polka (The Bartered Bride)
Last played on
Waltz sequence no.2 (Der Rosenkavalier, Op 59)
Richard Strauss
Waltz sequence no.2 (Der Rosenkavalier, Op 59)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Waltz sequence no.2 (Der Rosenkavalier, Op 59)
Last played on
Capriccio: Moonlight Music
Richard Strauss
Capriccio: Moonlight Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Capriccio: Moonlight Music
Last played on
Tod & Verklärung
Richard Strauss
Tod & Verklärung
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Tod & Verklärung
Last played on
Ainsi que la brise legere - waltz (Faust)
Charles‐François Gounod
Ainsi que la brise legere - waltz (Faust)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Ainsi que la brise legere - waltz (Faust)
Last played on
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche, Op 28
Richard Strauss
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche, Op 28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche, Op 28
Last played on
Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg
Richard Wagner
Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg
Dance Suite from harpsichord pieces by Couperin (Tourbillon)
François Couperin
Dance Suite from harpsichord pieces by Couperin (Tourbillon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Dance Suite from harpsichord pieces by Couperin (Tourbillon)
Last played on
Music of the Spheres
Josef Strauss
Music of the Spheres
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww7gv.jpglink
Music of the Spheres
Last played on
Kindertotenlieder - no.3; Wenn dein Mutterlein
Gustav Mahler
Kindertotenlieder - no.3; Wenn dein Mutterlein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Kindertotenlieder - no.3; Wenn dein Mutterlein
Kindertotenlieder - no.2; Nun seh' ich wohl, warum so dunkle Flammen
Gustav Mahler
Kindertotenlieder - no.2; Nun seh' ich wohl, warum so dunkle Flammen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Kindertotenlieder - no.2; Nun seh' ich wohl, warum so dunkle Flammen
Kindertotenlieder - no.1; Nun will die Sonn so hell aufgeh'n
Gustav Mahler
Kindertotenlieder - no.1; Nun will die Sonn so hell aufgeh'n
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Kindertotenlieder - no.1; Nun will die Sonn so hell aufgeh'n
Kaiser-Walzer Op. 437
Johann Strauss II
Kaiser-Walzer Op. 437
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Kaiser-Walzer Op. 437
Last played on
Euryanthe: Overture
Carl Maria von Weber
Euryanthe: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Euryanthe: Overture
Last played on
Scottish Fantasy
Max Christian Friedrich Bruch, Kyung-wha Chung, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Rudolf Kempe
Scottish Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t637l.jpglink
Scottish Fantasy
Composer
Last played on
Horn Concerto No.1 in Eb
Richard Strauss
Horn Concerto No.1 in Eb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Horn Concerto No.1 in Eb
Last played on
The Opera Ball: Overture
Richard Heuberger
The Opera Ball: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww7gv.jpglink
The Opera Ball: Overture
Last played on
Die Walkure - 'Nicht streb, o Maid'
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure - 'Nicht streb, o Maid'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Walkure - 'Nicht streb, o Maid'
Last played on
Das Rheingold - 'Zur Burg führt die Brücke'
Richard Wagner
Das Rheingold - 'Zur Burg führt die Brücke'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Das Rheingold - 'Zur Burg führt die Brücke'
Last played on
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
Bedrich Smetana
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
Last played on
Gold und Silber, Op 79
Franz Lehár
Gold und Silber, Op 79
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0ry.jpglink
Gold und Silber, Op 79
Last played on
Sphärenklänge, Op.235
Josef Strauss
Sphärenklänge, Op.235
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww7gv.jpglink
Sphärenklänge, Op.235
Last played on
Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op 325
Johann Strauss II
Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op 325
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op 325
Last played on
Le bourgeois gentilhomme Suite, Op.60: The Dinner
Richard Strauss
Le bourgeois gentilhomme Suite, Op.60: The Dinner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Le bourgeois gentilhomme Suite, Op.60: The Dinner
Last played on
Macbeth, Op.23
Richard Strauss
Macbeth, Op.23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Macbeth, Op.23
Last played on
Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 11
Richard Strauss
Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 11
Last played on
Orpheus in the Underworld (Overture)
Jacques Offenbach
Orpheus in the Underworld (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Orpheus in the Underworld (Overture)
Last played on
Rondo in E flat major, K 371
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Rondo in E flat major, K 371
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Rondo in E flat major, K 371
Last played on
Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4
Alan Civil
Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x89.jpglink
Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4
Last played on
Merry Wives of Windsor Overture
Otto Nicolai
Merry Wives of Windsor Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzjj.jpglink
Merry Wives of Windsor Overture
Last played on
Dance of the Comedians from The Bartered Bride
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Dance of the Comedians from The Bartered Bride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x89.jpglink
Dance of the Comedians from The Bartered Bride
Last played on
Scherzo capriccioso, Op 66
Antonín Dvořák
Scherzo capriccioso, Op 66
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Scherzo capriccioso, Op 66
Last played on
Duet-Concertino
Richard Strauss
Duet-Concertino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Duet-Concertino
Last played on
La Gioconda - The Dance of the Hours
Amilcare Ponchielli
La Gioconda - The Dance of the Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww7gv.jpglink
La Gioconda - The Dance of the Hours
Last played on
Playlists featuring Rudolf Kempe
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed8gwh
Royal Albert Hall
1975-08-29T13:35:41
29
Aug
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3c8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1975-08-27T13:35:41
27
Aug
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epxj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-30T13:35:41
30
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebfxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-28T13:35:41
28
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4bp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-11T13:35:41
11
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Rudolf Kempe Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist