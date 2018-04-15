Harvey Scales (born 1941) is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and producer. Scales has been active in the music industry since the 1960s, and has composed songs for groups such as The Dells, The Dramatics and The O'Jays. He is particularly notable for his co-authorship of the songs "Love-Itis" and "Disco Lady". Once called Milwaukee's "Godfather of Soul" by a local reporter,[citation needed] Scales credits James Brown and the sound of "funk" for influencing his music career.