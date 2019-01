The Orchestra is the resident orchestra of the Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville. Its first music director was Vjekoslav Šutej. Later music directors include Klaus Weise, Alain Lombard, and Pedro Halffter. The current Music Director, unanimously elected by a majority of musicians, is John Axelrod.

