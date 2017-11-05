Sinne Eeg (born 1 September 1977 in Lemvig, Denmark) is a Danish jazz vocalist and composer.

Sinne Eeg has received a number of recognitions and positive reviews both nationally and internationally, and is considered among the best female jazz vocalists currently in Scandinavia. She has composed many of her own songs, and although she usually sings in English, she has also performed and recorded songs in Danish.

Sinne Eeg has won the Danish Music Awards prize in the category Best Danish Vocal Jazz Album of the Year three times: in 2007, 2010 and 2014, for her albums Waiting for Dawn, Don't Be So Blue and Face the Music. She also received the Ben Webster Prize on 28 March 2014. The Webster Foundation describes her as "a true jazz singer, who both shows sensitivity, improvisational skills, maturity, broad range and timing in her singing.".