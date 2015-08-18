Bedřich Diviš Weber (9 October 1766, Velichov, nr. Karlovy Vary – 25 December 1842, Prague), also known by the German form of his name, Friedrich Dionys (or Dionysius) Weber, was a Bohemian composer and musicologist primarily remembered as the first Director of the Prague Conservatory, in whose foundation he played a leading role.

Weber studied philosophy and law in Prague before turning his attention definitively to music, studying under Abbe Vogler. He became an advocate for the music of Mozart after meeting him in Prague, and his compositions bear evidence of this influence, being firmly rooted in that stylistic period. He was antagonistic towards the work of Beethoven and Carl Maria von Weber (no relation), although an enthusiast for the work of Richard Wagner. In 1832 he conducted the first performance of Wagner's Symphony in C major, a student performance at the Prague Conservatory.

As Director of both the Conservatory and the Prague Organ School he effectively controlled higher musical education in the region, so was arguably the most influential figure in the music of Prague at that time. He also wrote several music theory textbooks considered important in their time.