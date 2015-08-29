Al JonesEnglish singer, songwriter and guitarist. Born 31 October 1945. Died 1 June 2008
Al Jones
1945-10-31
Al Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Alun Ashworth-Jones (31 October 1945 – 1 June 2008), known as Al Jones, was an influential English folk and blues songwriter, guitarist and singer, noted for his distinctive and original folk-rock guitar style and his often darkly humorous lyrics.
Al Jones Tracks
High And Dry
Al Jones
High And Dry
High And Dry
