Mortem is a death metal band formed in 1986 in Lima, Peru. They are the first Peruvian metal band to have toured Europe and the United States. Mortem’s musical style is firmly rooted in the death metal, black metal and thrash metal of the nineteen-eighties. Mortem's characteristic heavy sound is defined through slow and sinister death metal alternated with fast and aggressive counterparts. Frantic tremolo picking in the style of early Possessed and Death built on passionate rhythmic percussion topped with wailing atonal and melodic guitar solos comprise a potent mix which lives up to the principle of death metal technique to craft pounding ritualistic and spirited death metal. Vocals are forged from guttural rasps and often develop into high shrieks while lyrics deal mainly with the occult and anti-Christianity.