Ninon VallinBorn September 1886. Died 22 November 1961
Ninon Vallin Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugénie "Ninon" Vallin (September 1886 – 22 November 1961) was a French soprano who achieved considerable popularity in opera, operetta and classical song recitals during an international career that lasted for more than four decades.
Les berceaux, Op 23 No 1
Gabriel Fauré
Depuis Le Jour
Ninon Vallin
Past BBC Events
Proms 1937: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5pzp6
Queen's Hall
1937-09-23T14:02:52
23
Sep
1937
Proms 1934: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex5p5v
Queen's Hall
1934-09-29T14:02:52
29
Sep
1934
Proms 1928: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewm2fx
Queen's Hall
1928-09-01T14:02:52
1
Sep
1928
