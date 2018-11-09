WesCameroonian musician. Born 15 January 1964
1964-01-15
Wes Biography (Wikipedia)
Wes Madiko (born 15 January 1964), better known as Wes, is a Cameroonian musician. He is probably best known among Western audiences for "In Youpendi", a song from The Lion King II soundtrack, as well as work with Deep Forest and his own 1997 hit "Alane" produced by Michel Sanchez.
As of late 2010 until the present, he was working on a new project with electronic composer and producer Paul Kwitek. 2013 – Wes Madiko becomes Africa's Ambassador for Michael Jackson's Family Foundation.
