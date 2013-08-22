Moon King is the pop music project of songwriter and producer Daniel Woodhead, often performing as Daniel Benjamin, Daniel Moonking or Daniel BW.

Moon King's music has been described as dream pop, electronic pop or indie rock. Recently the project's sound has shifted to include disco, synthpop and house music.

Born in Toronto, Canada, as a teenager Daniel became involved in the city's DIY music community, playing in numerous bands and organizing events including several all-night concerts at a circus rehearsal warehouse, and on the Toronto Islands.

In the early 2010's he became closely affiliated with the flourishing electronic music and party scene in Montreal surrounding cult indie label Arbutus Records, and began frequently performing as a touring musician with Grimes, Sean Nicholas Savage and Doldrums.

A cassette of Daniel's first recordings as Moon King caught the ear of Fucked Up guitarist Mike Haliechuk, who released two 12" EPs, Obsession I and Obsession II, on his label One Big Silence. Performing with guitarist and vocalist Maddy Wilde, as well as a rotating cast of backup musicians, Moon King toured heavily from 2013-2015, supporting artists including Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Austra, TOPS, Majical Cloudz and Alvvays, showcasing at SXSW, CMJ and Iceland Airwaves, and receiving favorable press coverage.