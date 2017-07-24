Tim Arnold (born 3 July 1975) is an English singer-songwriter, composer, producer musician and film maker from London. His music has been compared to David Bowie and he is the last musician to collaborate with David Bowie and Kate Bush mentor Lindsay Kemp

He is also an active campaigner for the preservation of the London district known as Soho and its role in the enhancement of the performing arts. He is the founder of Save Soho, a coalition of performers including Stephen Fry and Benedict Cumberbatch, residents and politicians that came together out of concern for the future of Soho’s historic role as a national platform for the performing arts. Arnold is also a film composer and created original music for Iggy Pop in the 2016 feature film Blood Orange.

He first achieved success as the singer and songwriter of Britpop band Jocasta in the mid-1990s. He runs the record label TA Music and has released eighteen albums, one with Jocasta and seventeen solo albums. He is also author and composer of the musical Secrets of Soho.