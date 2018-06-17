Domenico MazzocchiBorn 1592. Died 21 January 1665
Domenico Mazzocchi
1592
Domenico Mazzocchi Biography (Wikipedia)
Domenico Mazzocchi (1592 – 21 January 1665 in Veja, now ?Vejano, baptised in nearby Cività Castellana, in Lazio region's Viterbo Province) was an Italian Baroque composer of only vocal music, of the generation after Claudio Monteverdi.
He was a learned Roman lawyer, studied music with Giovanni Maria Nanino ('Nanini'), also in Rome, and entered the service of cardinal Ippolito Aldobrandini in 1621.
He is associated with providing music for the popes, particularly Cardinal Maffeo Barberini, later Pope Urban VIII, until Domenico's death in Rome on January 21, 1665.
His younger brother, Virgilio Mazzocchi, was a less notable Roman composer and had a similar career as a Vatican music provider.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Domenico Mazzocchi Tracks
Amar a Dios por Dios
Domenico Mazzocchi
Amar a Dios por Dios
Amar a Dios por Dios
Ensemble
Last played on
Lagrime amare from 'La Maddalena ricorre alle lagrime
Domenico Mazzocchi
Lagrime amare from 'La Maddalena ricorre alle lagrime
Lagrime amare from 'La Maddalena ricorre alle lagrime
Last played on
Dunque ove tu, Signor
Domenico Mazzocchi
Dunque ove tu, Signor
Dunque ove tu, Signor
Last played on
Fortuna sul volto
Domenico Mazzocchi
Fortuna sul volto
Fortuna sul volto
Last played on
Compuntione nel veder Gierusalemme, o rammentarsi la morte di Christo
Domenico Mazzocchi
Compuntione nel veder Gierusalemme, o rammentarsi la morte di Christo
Compuntione nel veder Gierusalemme, o rammentarsi la morte di Christo
Last played on
Amar a dios por dios for 4 voices
Domenico Mazzocchi
Amar a dios por dios for 4 voices
Amar a dios por dios for 4 voices
Last played on
