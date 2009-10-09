I Am GhostFormed 2004. Disbanded 17 July 2010
I Am Ghost
2004
I Am Ghost was an American post-hardcore band from Long Beach, California, conceived of and founded by Steven Juliano in 2004. They were signed to Epitaph Records from 2005 to 2010, before splitting up in July 2010. They briefly reunited on April 28, 2016.
Burn The Bodies To The Ground
