Saint AgnesEast London Rock n Roll band. Formed 2013
Saint Agnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26d09032-2c33-4656-92bc-1e855f3e7d89
Saint Agnes Tracks
Sort by
Witching Hour
Saint Agnes
Witching Hour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Witching Hour
Last played on
Old Bone Rattle
Saint Agnes
Old Bone Rattle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Bone Rattle
Performer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
23
Jan
2019
Saint Agnes, Para Alta and Black Doldrums
The Monarch, London, UK
4
May
2019
Saint Agnes, Metronomy, Sundara Karma, Swim Deep, Tom Grennan, Lauren Aquilina, Gengahr, Black Honey, Kingswood, Dream Wife, Elli Ingram, Goat Girl, Ibibio Sound Machine, Aaron Smith, Giant Rooks, Marsicans, Beabadoobee, Easy Life, No Hot Ashes, Greatest Hits, Kawala, Zuzu, Tamu Massif, Benin City, Malena Zavala, Sports Team, Saltwater Sun, AERIS ROVES, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Dancing On Tables, Jeffe, Wild Youth, Retro Video Club, Swimming Girls, Alligator, The Pearl Harts, The Dunts, Another Sky, Far Caspian, Chappaqua Wrestling, The Skinner Brothers, Thyla, Lauran Hibberd, Fuzzy Sun, Heavy Lungs, Ivory Wave, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Gently Tender, Walt Disco, Sad Boys Club, Ormstons, The Mysterines, SUN SILVA, Squid (UK), Big Society, Teeff, Lucas Watt and Household Dogs
Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK
5
May
2019
Saint Agnes, Metronomy, Doe, Black Honey, The Sherlocks, Ibibio Sound Machine, Decade, Can't Swim, Rozi Plain, Crows, Life, Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Jamie Lenman, Earls, JOHN, Blood Youth, CHILDCARE, Orchards, Anatomy, DREAM STATE (UK), Petrol Girls, Hotel Lux, Lice, Heavy Lungs, Dark Dark Horse, Magique, Fivehead, Yr Poetry, Rich List and sweetbellechobaby
Unknown venue, Leicester, UK
1
Jun
2019
Saint Agnes, Wheatus, Ash, Rat Boy, The Virginmarys, New Model Army, Carl Barât, Angelic Upstarts, Pretty Vicious, Lighthouse, Milk Teeth, The Last Internationale, Raging Speedhorn, Asylums, Ginger Wildheart, Wild Front, Coast to Coast, Press to MECO, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Loathe, REWS, Cavalcade, The Black Roses, THECITYISOURS, Janus Stark, Mellor, Hands Off Gretel, Juicebox, Lock, Big Boy Bloater, Alexis Kings, Bang Bang Romeo, Rascalton, Flight Brigade, Bitch Falcon, Colt 45, Annabel Allum, Exist Immortal, Death Remains, Lebrock, Soeur, Healthy Junkies, Oxygen Thief, The Skinner Brothers, Black Futures, The Hyena Kill, Deux Furieuses, Riskee and the Ridicule, JOANovARC, The Wood Burning Savages, FAERS, Big Boy Bloater & the Limits, Black Orchid Empire, The Five Hundred, Playmaker, Luke Rainsford, Lots Holloway, The Dirty Strangers, Indian Queens, King Creature, Tokyo Taboo, Apollo Junction, The Idol Dead, Brightlight City, Matty James Cassidy, Funeral Shakes, KNOCKSVILLE, As Sirens Fall, No Violet, Phoxjaw, Coast to Coast UK, Panic Island, Late Night Legacy, Toffees, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, Thunder on the Left, The SoapGirls, Black Sixteen, Lee Patterson, Fine Creatures, This Year's Ghost, At The Sun, Bugeye, Rhyn, River Hounds, The Muffin Heads, The Silver Bayonets, Waco (UK), Repair to Ruin, Arcane Militia, PET NEEDS, Dead at Eleven, Glossii, Indya, Bexatron, Two Year Break, 10 Gauge, Colt48, The Good Tenants, The Gulps, Flavour Nurse, Man The Lifeboats, Flesh Tetris, Colt 48, Unknown Chapters, L Sicario, Sick Love, DAM_FINO, Plain Sails, Lunar Echoes, Jonny Weathers, Living On Universal Denial, Maxx Palmer, Albany (UK), Youth Illusion, The Wild Things UK, Ryuketsu Blizzard, Angerland, Rich Ragany & the Digressions and David Stevens And The Beguiled
Unknown venue, London, UK
Back to artist